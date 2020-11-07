UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Protesters Arrested In Minsk On Saturday - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 07:21 PM

Over 40 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - Watchdog

More than 40 people have been arrested in Minsk while protesting against the result of the presidential election, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) More than 40 people have been arrested in Minsk while protesting against the result of the presidential election, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said Saturday.

According to the watchdog, law enforcement officers arrested some 42 people who took part in the so-called medics march near the city's 1st clinical hospital earlier in the day.

The center also mentioned the so-called women's march scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT), adding that the law enforcement had started arresting participants before they managed to gather.

The center published the Names of four arrested women.

The city police have not yet released the official number of arrested.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.

Related Topics

Election Police Minsk March August Women Opposition P

Recent Stories

Constable Proclaimed Offender arrested

1 minute ago

Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Council of Minist ..

1 minute ago

Govt prioritizes provision of facilities to people ..

1 minute ago

Wasa says utilising resources for provision of cle ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus 2nd wave may be much severe, warns Dr ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 620 others

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.