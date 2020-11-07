Over 40 Protesters Arrested in Minsk on Saturday - Watchdog

More than 40 people have been arrested in Minsk while protesting against the result of the presidential election, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) More than 40 people have been arrested in Minsk while protesting against the result of the presidential election, the unregistered Viasna human rights center said Saturday.

According to the watchdog, law enforcement officers arrested some 42 people who took part in the so-called medics march near the city's 1st clinical hospital earlier in the day.

The center also mentioned the so-called women's march scheduled for 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT), adding that the law enforcement had started arresting participants before they managed to gather.

The center published the Names of four arrested women.

The city police have not yet released the official number of arrested.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.