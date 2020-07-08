UrduPoint.com
Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured In Riots In Belgrade Over COVID-19 Response - Police

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

As many as 43 Serbian police officers were injured and 24 activists were detained during mass riots in Belgrade in front of the parliament building due to the government's plans to impose a curfew over the weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, Serbian police director, Vladimir Rebic said on Wednesday

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be introduced in the country again, between Friday and Monday, amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. In the wake of the announcement, some 5,000 people gathered in central Belgrade to protest the new coronavirus-related measures. The most radical demonstrators, led by opposition activists, attacked police cordons, were able to enter the lobby of the Serbian parliament, and burned down three police cars and several garbage containers. In response, the police used tear gas and other riot gear.

"Police officers were trying to pull the rioters out from the building. For an hour and a half, the officers withstood the attacks and [protesters] were trying to exercise physical dominance and break into the parliament for four times.

The police showed restrain all the time and did not use force ... After that, protesters began throwing stones, bottles, cans and other hard objects into the police, that put the lives and health of officers at risk. After that, other riot dispersal means were used, including tear gas, service horses, and the police managed to repel the attacks of hooligans," Rebic said at a press conference.

According to the police director, 43 officers asked for medical help after the attacks, which lasted for several hours, one of them received a skull fracture and concussion. A total of 24 people were detained, including those suspected of arson of two police cars.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 13 coronavirus patients died in Serbia over the preceding 24 hours, which is the highest daily rise since the outbreak started. Thus, the death toll reached 330 people, and the overall case tally since the beginning of the pandemic has grown to 16,719.

