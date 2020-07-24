Over 40 States Made Formal Requests Under IMF Debt Suspension Initiative - Spokesman

Forty-one countries have formally requested relief under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Debt Suspension Initiative, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Forty-one countries have formally requested relief under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Debt Suspension Initiative, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"So far, 41 countries have made formal requests under the Debt Suspension Initiative," Rice told reporters.

"That is more than half of the potentially 73 countries that could be eligible under this initiative."

Rice noted that the IMF has provided since March about $25 billion to 72 states under its emergency financing program.

"This financing helps to create fiscal base for those countries so that they can support people, lives and livelihoods," Rice said.

The IMF provides such support without traditional conditions that usually go with it, Rice added.