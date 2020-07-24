UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 States Made Formal Requests Under IMF Debt Suspension Initiative - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

Over 40 States Made Formal Requests Under IMF Debt Suspension Initiative - Spokesman

Forty-one countries have formally requested relief under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Debt Suspension Initiative, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Forty-one countries have formally requested relief under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Debt Suspension Initiative, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"So far, 41 countries have made formal requests under the Debt Suspension Initiative," Rice told reporters.

"That is more than half of the potentially 73 countries that could be eligible under this initiative."

Rice noted that the IMF has provided since March about $25 billion to 72 states under its emergency financing program.

"This financing helps to create fiscal base for those countries so that they can support people, lives and livelihoods," Rice said.

The IMF provides such support without traditional conditions that usually go with it, Rice added.

Related Topics

IMF March Billion

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

46 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

1 hour ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

4 hours ago

PEN distributes ration, PPE among needy families, ..

2 minutes ago

As rains begin to fall, Senegal's Fulani herders b ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.