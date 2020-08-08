UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Syrians Died In Beirut Blast - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:28 PM

Over 40 Syrians Died in Beirut Blast - Embassy

At least 43 Syrian nationals have died in Tuesday's mammoth blast in Beirut, the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) At least 43 Syrian nationals have died in Tuesday's mammoth blast in Beirut, the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon said Saturday.

"As of now the number of Syrians who died as a result of the explosion has reached 43.

This number is not final," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful blast shook port of Beirut, killing over 150 people and injuring some 5,000, as well as causing major damage to a lot of the city's buildings. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored for years in a port warehouse.

Related Topics

Syria Facebook Died Beirut Lebanon

Recent Stories

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

16 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

31 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone announces opening of state-of-a ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 290 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat asks friends, fans to report ‘fake ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.