Over 40 Syrians Died in Beirut Blast - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) At least 43 Syrian nationals have died in Tuesday's mammoth blast in Beirut, the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon said Saturday.

"As of now the number of Syrians who died as a result of the explosion has reached 43.

This number is not final," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful blast shook port of Beirut, killing over 150 people and injuring some 5,000, as well as causing major damage to a lot of the city's buildings. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored for years in a port warehouse.