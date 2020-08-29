UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured In Battle With Afghan Forces In Kunduz - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured in Battle With Afghan Forces in Kunduz - Military

A total of 44 members of the Taliban movement have been killed and 37 others were injured during a four-day battle with Afghan forces in the northern Kunduz province, General Adam Khan Matin, the deputy commander of the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A total of 44 members of the Taliban movement have been killed and 37 others were injured during a four-day battle with Afghan forces in the northern Kunduz province, General Adam Khan Matin, the deputy commander of the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said on Saturday.

According to the military, the Afghan forces recaptured two bases in the province's Imam Sahib district that had been under siege by the Taliban for four days.

Meanwhile, local residents also said that the Taliban have retreated from their strategic margins, and the government forces recaptured the areas they had lost in the past four days.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan From Government

Recent Stories

Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

9 minutes ago

Gdansk deal and birth of Poland's Solidarity

1 minute ago

Prime focus to be on Babar in T20 series: Kris Sri ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa arrests two police officers for teen's mu ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffs at Sindh CM, Saeed ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Recognizes Legitimacy of Preside ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.