Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured in Battle With Afghan Forces in Kunduz - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A total of 44 members of the Taliban movement have been killed and 37 others were injured during a four-day battle with Afghan forces in the northern Kunduz province, General Adam Khan Matin, the deputy commander of the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said on Saturday.

According to the military, the Afghan forces recaptured two bases in the province's Imam Sahib district that had been under siege by the Taliban for four days.

Meanwhile, local residents also said that the Taliban have retreated from their strategic margins, and the government forces recaptured the areas they had lost in the past four days.