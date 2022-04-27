Over 40 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Kherson Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) More than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been delivered from Russia to Ukraine's Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"More than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Russia was once again delivered to the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Food, baby food, as well as essential goods were delivered from the Republic of Crimea by the already well-known white KAMAZ vehicles of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, whose movement safety and escort was ensured the military personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.