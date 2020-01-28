Over 40 White Helmets Employees Arrived in Idlib - Human Rights Activist

More than 40 employees of the White Helmets organization arrived at the village of Einata in Syria's Idlib province, the head of the Damascus-headquartered Syrian Human Rights Network, Ahmad Kazem, told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) More than 40 employees of the White Helmets organization arrived at the village of Einata in Syria's Idlib province, the head of the Damascus-headquartered Syrian Human Rights Network, Ahmad Kazem, told Sputnik.

The Syrian human rights organization on January 23 told Sputnik about the militants' intentions to carry out a provocation with chemical weapons if an offensive was started by government forces.

Human rights activists said terrorist caches with poisonous substances were located both in Idlib province and in the west of Aleppo and in mountainous Latakia.

"There is an accumulation of White Helmets in Idlib province... in the village of Einata. More than 40 people and six vehicles," Kazem said citing informed sources of the human rights organization on the spot.

He said the group of people had allegedly arrived to prepare or stage a chemical attack for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian army.