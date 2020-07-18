UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400 Civilians Killed, Injured In Taliban Attacks Over Past Month - Afghan Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Over 400 Civilians Killed, Injured in Taliban Attacks Over Past Month - Afghan Gov't

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) More than 400 civilians were killed or injured in numerous attacks in Afghanistan over the past month, the country's Office of the National Security Council revealed on Saturday.

The data includes the period between June 17-July 18.

"The Taliban have carried out 1,456 terrorist activities or attacks in the past month, killed 129 civilians and injured 291 others," the official statement read.

The Security Council noted that although the Taliban movement had pledged to reduce violence, it had carried out the most attacks in cities and on highways in the past month, with the highest number of casualties in the provinces of Samangan, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

The militants have also carried out suicide attacks and bombings in various parts of the country, as well as targeted killings and the use of mines, most of which have killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

"Violence against civilians is an act against the laws and a crime, which the Taliban commit every day in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence under a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha in late February. However, the rebel militant group has maintained attacks, causing decry by Washington and Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Washington Suicide Kandahar Doha United States February June Women

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

26 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

56 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.