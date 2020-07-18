KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) More than 400 civilians were killed or injured in numerous attacks in Afghanistan over the past month, the country's Office of the National Security Council revealed on Saturday.

The data includes the period between June 17-July 18.

"The Taliban have carried out 1,456 terrorist activities or attacks in the past month, killed 129 civilians and injured 291 others," the official statement read.

The Security Council noted that although the Taliban movement had pledged to reduce violence, it had carried out the most attacks in cities and on highways in the past month, with the highest number of casualties in the provinces of Samangan, Nangarhar and Kandahar.

The militants have also carried out suicide attacks and bombings in various parts of the country, as well as targeted killings and the use of mines, most of which have killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

"Violence against civilians is an act against the laws and a crime, which the Taliban commit every day in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence under a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha in late February. However, the rebel militant group has maintained attacks, causing decry by Washington and Kabul.