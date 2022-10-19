Over 400 Firearms Belonging to Extremists Destroyed in Philippines - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Philippine military destroyed 436 firearms as part of the demilitarization of extremist armed groups on the island of Mindanao, the Philippine News Agency reported on Wednesday.

All destroyed weapons, which have been confiscated, surrendered or captured by Philippine troops since January, previously belonged to extremist groups, including Abu Sayyaf and the New People's Army, according to the report.

"Demilitarization is the destruction of firearms to make them unusable by cutting them into several pieces and burning the parts to ensure that they will be destroyed," the Western Mindanao Command said as quoted by the news agency.

The acting chief of the Western Mindanao Command, Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, said that the troops would continue operations against the different threat groups on the island.

"Our military operations against the different threat groups and our campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms, in collaboration with other local government agencies, will continue and be more vigorous," Rojas was quoted as saying.

Terrorist attacks and clashes between the Philippine army and extremist groups occasionally occur on the island of Mindanao.