Over 400 Migrants Rescued From Sinking Boat in Mediterranean Sea - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Over 400 migrants were rescued from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean Sea at night, the SOS Mediterranee humanitarian organization said on Sunday.

"All night until the early morning, together with @seawatch_intl & @resqship_int, we were engaged in the critical rescue of ~400 people from a large wooden boat taking on water," the NGO tweeted.

The operation was conducted jointly with Sea Watch International and German charity RESQSHIP.

A total of 449 survivors are now aboard Ocean Viking and SeaWatch 3 ships, getting a proper treatment.