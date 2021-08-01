Over 400 Migrants Rescued From Sinking Boat In Mediterranean Sea - NGO
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Over 400 migrants were rescued from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean Sea at night, the SOS Mediterranee humanitarian organization said on Sunday.
"All night until the early morning, together with @seawatch_intl & @resqship_int, we were engaged in the critical rescue of ~400 people from a large wooden boat taking on water," the NGO tweeted.
The operation was conducted jointly with Sea Watch International and German charity RESQSHIP.
A total of 449 survivors are now aboard Ocean Viking and SeaWatch 3 ships, getting a proper treatment.