Over 400 People Convicted In Belarus In Protest-Related Cases - Prosecutor General Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

Over 400 People Convicted in Belarus in Protest-Related Cases - Prosecutor General Office



MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Over 400 people were convicted in Belarus in criminal cases related to the unauthorized antigovernment rallies that rocked the country after the August 9 presidential election, the prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday.

"As of now, prosecutors have submitted to courts 468 criminal cases against 631 individuals, which are related to participation in unauthorized public events, actions that grossly violate public order, violence and threats of violence against representatives of the law enforcement agencies or their insult in public, desecration of other people's property with inscriptions, hooliganism and desecration of state symbols. Over 400 people have been convicted," the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Belarus said in a statement.

More Stories From World

