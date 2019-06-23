Over 400 Pilots Sue Boeing Over 737 MAX Flaw Cover-Up - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Over 400 pilots have filed a collective lawsuit against Boeing corporation, seeking millions of Dollars in damages, over what they call was the company's cover-up of Boeing 737 MAX design flaws, media reported.

Court documents, seen by ABC broadcaster, reveals that pilots have accused the corporation of being "engaged in an unprecedented cover-up of the known design flaws of the MAX, which predictably resulted in the crashes of two MAX aircraft and subsequent grounding of all MAX aircraft worldwide."

The pilots claim that decisions related to the operation of this aircraft, namely its global grounding, have made them to face "significant lost wages, among other economic and non-economic damages," as quoted by the broadcaster.

A Chicago court is expected to hear the case on October 21, 2019.

The lawsuit mentions the controversial addition of an automated piece of software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which gave the aircraft "inherently dangerous aerodynamic handling defects."

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past nine months ” one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March. In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

The investigations into the incidents are underway but experts believe that MCAS could be behind the crashes.