Over 400 Protesters Detained During Riots In Brasilia - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Over 400 Protesters Detained During Riots in Brasilia - Governor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) More than 400 participants in the Sunday riots in the Brazilian capital, where protesters temporarily seized government buildings, have been detained by law enforcement, Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha said.

"...more than 400 people have already been detained and will pay for the crimes committed. We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts in the Federal District this afternoon. We are working on restoring order," Rocha said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported that around 150 people had been detained in Brasilia and that Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the arrest of 30 people.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building in Brasilia on Sunday, with police dispersing them using gas and sound grenades.

Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto palace at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said.

Federal and military police helicopters and armored vehicles were used to restore order, as well as stun and gas grenades, and pepper gas, Folha reported.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.

