Over 400 Russian-Made Helicopters in Use in India - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) India currently operates more than 400 Russian- and Soviet-made helicopters, Russian Helicopters Deputy Director General for Aftersales Service Igor Chechikov said on Monday.

The industry official made his comments ahead of the Defexpo India-2020 international military exhibition, which is set to run from February 5-8 in the city of Lucknow in northern India.

"India is one of the largest operators of Russian helicopter technology, while Defexpo is an excellent opportunity to discuss further steps to develop our cooperation. Besides the project to localize Ka-226T helicopter production, such issues as the supply of new civilian helicopters, and maintenance and repair of previously delivered rotorcraft are becoming increasingly important.

Today, the fleet of Russian- and Soviet-made helicopters in India exceeds 400 units," Chechikov said.

Russian Helicopters' exhibition booth will feature the Ansat, a light multipurpose helicopter, as well as the MI-38 and Mi-171A2 transport helicopters. Specialists will also outline for potential customers the holding's system of after-sales maintenance services.

Defexpo is held in India once every two years and is organized by the country's Defense Ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, a non-profit association. Defexpo is one of the largest exhibitions in the arms industry.