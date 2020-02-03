UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400 Russian-Made Helicopters In Use In India - Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:21 PM

Over 400 Russian-Made Helicopters in Use in India - Manufacturer

India currently operates more than 400 Russian- and Soviet-made helicopters, Russian Helicopters Deputy Director General for Aftersales Service Igor Chechikov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) India currently operates more than 400 Russian- and Soviet-made helicopters, Russian Helicopters Deputy Director General for Aftersales Service Igor Chechikov said on Monday.

The industry official made his comments ahead of the Defexpo India-2020 international military exhibition, which is set to run from February 5-8 in the city of Lucknow in northern India.

"India is one of the largest operators of Russian helicopter technology, while Defexpo is an excellent opportunity to discuss further steps to develop our cooperation. Besides the project to localize Ka-226T helicopter production, such issues as the supply of new civilian helicopters, and maintenance and repair of previously delivered rotorcraft are becoming increasingly important.

Today, the fleet of Russian- and Soviet-made helicopters in India exceeds 400 units," Chechikov said.

Russian Helicopters' exhibition booth will feature the Ansat, a light multipurpose helicopter, as well as the MI-38 and Mi-171A2 transport helicopters. Specialists will also outline for potential customers the holding's system of after-sales maintenance services.

Defexpo is held in India once every two years and is organized by the country's Defense Ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, a non-profit association. Defexpo is one of the largest exhibitions in the arms industry.

Related Topics

India Technology Russia Lucknow February From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

10 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

10 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 ..

16 minutes ago

Charter Flights Returning Russians From China May ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Grounds to Fully Halt Air Travel Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.