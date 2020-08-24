UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Russians Leave US On Repatriation Flight Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) More than 400 Russians, including 11 infants, have boarded a repatriation flight from the United States that Russia has organized amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"Today, 411 people are coming back to Russia from the US, there are 11 infants among them. Just minutes ago the plane left the John F. Kennedy airport in New York. Tomorrow our compatriots, who had been stuck in the United States at such a difficult time, will be home," Antonov said answering questions from reporters, released on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

According to the ambassador, a total of over 7,000 Russians have been able to return home from the US amid the pandemic thanks to the repatriation flights.

"Today, there are 31 Russians on board the plane who were in need of urgent repatriation," Antonov told reporters, specifying that the passengers on board the flight from the so-called "humanitarian list" are mostly handicapped individuals and elderly people.

Last week, 375 Russians, including ten infants, benefited from an Aeroflot repatriation flight from New York to Moscow.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 5.7 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 176,800), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

