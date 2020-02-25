UrduPoint.com
Over 400 South Koreans Return Home From Israel Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Embassy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) More than 400 South Korean nationals have returned home from Israel after the latter banned South Koreans from entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, the South Korean Embassy to Israel said.

On February 23, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri ordered to ban all non-citizens who have visited either South Korea or Japan within two weeks from entering the country.

Such a measure was introduced after a group of Catholic tourists from South Korea visited Israel last week only to discover upon coming home that it had people infected with the novel coronavirus all along.

"Approximately 417 South Korean citizens on February 24 returned home on two chartered flights, provided by the government of Israel per the agreement with our government," the Embassy said in a statement.

Currently, South Korea has 893 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

