Over 400 Swans Died From Bird Flu In Estonia - Agriculture Authority

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Over 400 Swans Died From Bird Flu in Estonia - Agriculture Authority

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) More than 400 swans have died from bird flu in Estonia, the country's Agriculture and food Board said on Friday.

According to the board, the country is facing the H5N8 strain of avian influenza. The first reports about dead birds arrived on February 12.

"The department is collecting all dead birds and eliminating them to prevent the spread of the bird flu. The reports about dead birds came mostly from the country's northern coast," the board said in a statement.

The disease was also detected at two small poultry farms in February, resulted in over 100 culled chickens.

Starting February 25, the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor imposed a ban on poultry imports from Estonia due to the disease.

