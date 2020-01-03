UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) More than 400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 401 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 167people (50 women and 85 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 234 people (70 women and 119 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The conflict in Syria produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

