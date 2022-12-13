Over 400 Ukrainian Radicals Arrested on Russian Border in 2022 - Russian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Over 400 Ukrainians radicals have been arrested during attempts to cross the Russian state border on checkpoints since the beginning of 2022, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday.

"Over 400 Ukrainian nationalists and people who committed war crimes have been arrested while trying to cross the state border at checkpoints. Entry has been denied to 1,026 individuals involved in terrorist activity," the statement read.

The committee noted that 64 terrorist attacks against Russia had been prevented at the preparatory stage, with the activity of 68 cells of global terrorist organizations successfully suppressed.

Russia's regulators and law enforcement has also focused on ensuring protection of the digital space from terrorists, deleting over 25,000 materials of terrorist content on the internet.

They also fought dissemination of fake information regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine, blocking around 3.500 web resources for that reason, according to the NAC.

On Monday, during a meeting of NAC members, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov said that terrorist activity in Russia's border areas has been on the rise in 2022 due to increasing number of operations of Ukrainian secret services and attempts of international terrorist groups to create their cells on the Russian territory.