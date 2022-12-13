UrduPoint.com

Over 400 Ukrainian Radicals Arrested On Russian Border In 2022 - Russian Authorities

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Over 400 Ukrainian Radicals Arrested on Russian Border in 2022 - Russian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Over 400 Ukrainians radicals have been arrested during attempts to cross the Russian state border on checkpoints since the beginning of 2022, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday.

"Over 400 Ukrainian nationalists and people who committed war crimes have been arrested while trying to cross the state border at checkpoints. Entry has been denied to 1,026 individuals involved in terrorist activity," the statement read.

The committee noted that 64 terrorist attacks against Russia had been prevented at the preparatory stage, with the activity of 68 cells of global terrorist organizations successfully suppressed.

Russia's regulators and law enforcement has also focused on ensuring protection of the digital space from terrorists, deleting over 25,000 materials of terrorist content on the internet.

They also fought dissemination of fake information regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine, blocking around 3.500 web resources for that reason, according to the NAC.

On Monday, during a meeting of NAC members, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov said that terrorist activity in Russia's border areas has been on the rise in 2022 due to increasing number of operations of Ukrainian secret services and attempts of international terrorist groups to create their cells on the Russian territory.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet Ukraine Russia Border From

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

26 seconds ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

12 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

1 hour ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.