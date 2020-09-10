UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Evacuated From Blaze-Hit Lesbos Camp - Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Over 400 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Evacuated From Blaze-Hit Lesbos Camp - Athens

The transportation of 406 unaccompanied refugee children from the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after the reception facility was destroyed in a large blaze has been completed with the help of the National Migration Ministry and the International Organization for Migration, the Greek prime minister's office said on Thursday

ATHENS/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The transportation of 406 unaccompanied refugee children from the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after the reception facility was destroyed in a large blaze has been completed with the help of the National Migration Ministry and the International Organization for Migration, the Greek prime minister's office said on Thursday.

A huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter. According to Greek media, the fire could have been caused by arson. The fire broke out after reports emerged that 35 residents of the camp had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"At the first stage, the minors were taken away from the scene of the fire and transported to safe places, where they were provided with shelter, food and care. A coordinated operation was then organized to fly three specially chartered flights from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning from Lesbos," the office said.

According to Athens, children have been transferred to safe accommodation facilities in northern Greece, where they will stay until they are relocated under the EU resettlement program.

Over 800 minors from the camp have already been relocated across the EU member states.

Later in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed on an initiative that would allow 400 unaccompanied children from the Greek migrant camp to relocate to other parts of the European Union.

"As a preliminary step we are offering to Greece to accept refugees who are minors other steps must follow," Merkel said, as quoted by the Deutsche Welle broadcaster, adding that the European Union must "finally assume more shared responsibility."

Meanwhile, Macron said a day earlier that Europe must show solidarity with Greece and live up to its values.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Europe German European Union Athens Greece Angela Merkel Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan remains committed to "One China" policy, ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive aiming to immune 216385 children ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Discussing Immune Certificates ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Germany hold 5th session of strategic dia ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda to present National Assembly bill for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.