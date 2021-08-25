UrduPoint.com

Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead Of Withdrawal Deadline - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline - Reports

More than 400 US troops have departed Kabul, Afghanistan, ahead of the August 31 withdrawal deadline, Fox News reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) More than 400 US troops have departed Kabul, Afghanistan, ahead of the August 31 withdrawal deadline, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

Some 10,000 people remain inside the Kabul airport awaiting to be evacuated, the report said citing US officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul August Airport

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Boost ..

Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Booster Jab If Recommended - Poll

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss politic ..

Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss political situation, party matters

5 minutes ago
 Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused t ..

Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused to jail on judicial remand

5 minutes ago
 UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Secur ..

UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Security Council Members on Afghani ..

5 minutes ago
 Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high ..

Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high risk of blood clots: Study

8 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK president

Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK president

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.