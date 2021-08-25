Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead Of Withdrawal Deadline - Reports
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:04 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) More than 400 US troops have departed Kabul, Afghanistan, ahead of the August 31 withdrawal deadline, Fox news reported on Wednesday.
Some 10,000 people remain inside the Kabul airport awaiting to be evacuated, the report said citing US officials.