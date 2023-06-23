Open Menu

Over 400 Wildfires Burning In Canada, 213 'Out Of Control' - Emergency Preparedness Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Over 400 Wildfires Burning in Canada, 213 'Out of Control' - Emergency Preparedness Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Some 416 active wildfires continue burning across Canada with 213 deemed out of control, the country's Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Thursday.

"There are 416 wildfires burning across Canada, and 213 of those are currently determined to be out of control. So far over 6 million hectares have burned in Canada this year," Blair said while providing an update on the wildfire situation.

The minister further noted that although the weather has been helping firefighting efforts in some regions, it remains a challenge and there is concern that new wildfires are "high and extreme" in some instances.

Blair acknowledged the presence of 1,500 firefighters from the United States, and 300 more from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mexico, Costa-Rica, France, Portugal, Spain, and South Africa, thanking them for supporting ongoing efforts to tame the wildfires nationwide.

During the last update on the wildfire situation in Canada on June 15, the Minister for Environment and Climate change noted that current rate at which forest lands are burnt exceeds by far the decade average of 2.7 million hectares per season.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Canada France Tame Spain Portugal South Africa Chile United States Mexico June From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

2 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

3 hours ago
PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

3 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

3 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

3 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

3 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

3 hours ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

3 hours ago

More Stories From World