Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Minister Dmitry Pinevich

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Over 4,000 Belarusian citizens have stated their willingness to get inoculated with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 as part of the clinical trials, Belarusian Acting Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Belarus launches its double blind randomized placebo-controlled study of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. One hundred people will have the opportunity to get inoculated with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The Russian Direct Investment Fund sponsors the clinical trials in Belarus.

"Over 4,000 Belarusians have stated willingness to take part in the vaccination," Pinevich said, as quoted by the Health Ministry.