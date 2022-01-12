UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Fijians In Evacuation Centers Due To Tropical Cyclone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tropical cyclone

Around 4,630 people were taking shelter in 162 evacuation centers across Fiji after TD03F, which later developed into Tropical Cyclone Cody, brought incessant heavy rain and floods over the last couple of days

SUVA, Jan. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 4,630 people were taking shelter in 162 evacuation centers across Fiji after TD03F, which later developed into Tropical Cyclone Cody, brought incessant heavy rain and floods over the last couple of days.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Wednesday that 115 evacuation centers were open in the Western side of Viti Levu, the country's main island, 42 in the central division while five are in the northern division on Vanua Levu, the second largest island of Fiji.

The NDMO was trying to get schools decontaminated and ready for school resumption soon, said Fiji's Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

He said that they were focusing on the safe return of evacuees to their homes first.

Seruiratu said for electricity and water supplies, the restoration was in the hands of the service providers who were working around the clock to restore it.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) was currently carrying out the initial damage assessment for roads that sustained damages during the flooding.

The Category 1 storm left one person dead, caused widespread flooding which forced about 2,000 people to flee their homes and seek shelter at evacuation centers activated across Fiji at the height of the storm.

The cyclone season in Fiji is between November to April every year.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Electricity Water Cody Fiji April November

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in las ..

Pakistan reports 2,074 new cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over loss of li ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over loss of lives in roof collapse

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia Rolls Out Booster Vaccination for Adults

Indonesia Rolls Out Booster Vaccination for Adults

2 minutes ago
 Transgenders call for implementation of their righ ..

Transgenders call for implementation of their right act

5 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

Japan Cancels 160 Flights Over Snowstorm - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Japan Lodges Protest With North Korea Over Latest ..

Japan Lodges Protest With North Korea Over Latest Missile Test - Japanese Defens ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.