Over 4,000 Gun Mounts Delivered To Special Operation Area - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023

Over 4,000 Gun Mounts Delivered to Special Operation Area - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) More than 4,000 repaired and serviced gun mounts have been delivered to the area of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine from a base in Omsk Region, which has been inspected by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"... more than 4,000 various artillery mounts had already been prepared and sent to the special operation zone from this reserve base. In the near future, it is planned to send an additional over 700 pieces of artillery weapons," the ministry said.

