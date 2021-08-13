UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 People Affected By Flooding In Crimea, Two People Dead - Regional Head

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Over 4,000 people were affected by the recent flooding in Russia's Crimea, two people were killed and one person went missing, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said on Friday.

"A total of 4,082 people were affected, two of them are dead, the location of one more person is yet to be established.

Fifty-nine people got injuries of varying degrees of severity. At the time of the emergency situation, there were 251 people, including 35 children, in temporary accommodation points," Aksyonov wrote on Facebook.

In the second half of June and the beginning of July, heavy rains hit Crimea, resulting in flooding. Kerch, Yalta and Bakhchisarai region were among the most seriously affected areas.

