Over 4,000 People Evacuated In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from border areas in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the local governor said on Sunday, following a surprise cross-border Russian offensive there that began on Friday.
"In total, 4,073 people have been evacuated," governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on social media, a day after Russian forces claimed the capture of five villages in the region.
Synegubov said that on Sunday a 63-year-old man was killed by artillery fire in the village of Glyboke and a 38-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk, a border town with some 3,000 residents before the current offensive.
Ukraine on Friday announced that Russia had launched an attack in the Kharkiv region, making small advances into a border zone from where it had been pushed back nearly two years ago.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had been carrying out counterattacks in border villages in Kharkiv region.
"Disrupting Russian offensive plans is now our number one task," he said.
Troops must "return the initiative to Ukraine", the president insisted, again urging allies to speed up arms deliveries.
Ukrainian officials had warned for weeks that Moscow might try to attack its northeastern border regions, pressing its advantage as Ukraine struggles with delays in Western aid and manpower shortages.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, hostage release3 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores3 minutes ago
-
Greek premier to visit Turkey in quest for better relations13 minutes ago
-
AI cameras tested in Cannes ahead of Olympics22 minutes ago
-
Rescue operations continue in flooded southern Brazil despite new rain22 minutes ago
-
Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza22 minutes ago
-
Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision Song Contest22 minutes ago
-
Brazil authorities warn of more floods, landslides as new rains hit south23 minutes ago
-
Boeing's problems rattle US aviation regulator as well23 minutes ago
-
Star duos lead Celtics, Mavs to NBA playoff victories23 minutes ago
-
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival32 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Tbilisi against 'foreign influence' bill33 minutes ago