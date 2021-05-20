Over 4,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Into Israel Since Outbreak of Conflict - IDF

More than 4,000 rockets have been launched from Palestine's Gaza Strip toward Israel since tensions between the two sides escalated with 610 of those falling inside the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army's press service said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) More than 4,000 rockets have been launched from Palestine's Gaza Strip toward Israel since tensions between the two sides escalated with 610 of those falling inside the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army's press service said on Thursday.

"As of 07.00 a.m.

[04:00 GMT], since the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls, around 4,070 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, of which 610 launches were unsuccessful, the rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip," the army said.

The percentage of rockets intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system stands at approximate 90%, the military added.

The tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement rose late on May 10. According to the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 people were seriously injured in Israel, while the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes has reached 227, including 64 children.