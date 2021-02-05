UrduPoint.com
Over 4,000 Servicemen To Participate In US-Led Exercise Rapid Trident 21 In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:59 PM

More than 4,000 troops from the United States and allied countries will take part in an annual multinational exercise in Ukraine, the state border guard service said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) More than 4,000 troops from the United States and allied countries will take part in an annual multinational exercise in Ukraine, the state border guard service said Friday.

"The upcoming exercise will involve over 4,000 personnel from different NATO countries and partners," a statement read.

Rapid Trident 2021 will take place in the western Lviv region. Troops will train a joint response to hybrid threats, logistical and humanitarian cooperation.

The participating countries began a conference this week in preparation for the war games.

Ahead of the games, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill allowing foreign troops into the country. The Ukrainian law prohibits the deployment of foreign military personnel without a special authorization.

