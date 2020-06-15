UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4,000 S.Korean Employees To Resume Work At US Bases After 75-Day Absence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Over 4,000 S.Korean Employees to Resume Work at US Bases After 75-Day Absence - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Locally-recruited staff of the US military bases in South Korea are set to return to work on Monday after 2.5 months of unpaid leave prompted by the two governments' stalled negotiations on cost-sharing terms for the maintenance of US troops, South Korean media reported.

More than 4,000 South Korean employees of United States Forces Korea (USFK) were placed on unpaid leave on April 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the failure of Seoul and Washington to reach consensus on a long-standing disagreement over who should pay how much for the upkeep of 28,500-strong USFK.

"All the employees will return to work today as planned.

It is expected to bring many things back to normal," the Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed USFK official as saying.

According to the report, the US initially demanded that South Korea pay $1.3 billion per year ” an increase of almost 50 percent from last year, while the best Seoul had to offer was a 13-percent increase ” but eventually accepted the counterpart's offer.

The maintenance of USFK troops in South Korea is regulated under the bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA), renewable every five years. The latest SMA expired last December without the two sides having agreed to mutually acceptable terms for it to renew on time.

Related Topics

Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea April December Media All From Agreement Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

5 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

9 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

9 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

10 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.