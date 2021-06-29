UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40,000 Cases Of Black Mold Infection Detected In India - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Over 40,000 Cases of Black Mold Infection Detected in India - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Indian doctors have reported 40,800 cases of the black mold infection, which took lives of more than 3,000 people, Harsh Vardhan, the country's Health Minister, said on Monday.

"The mortality rate from fungal infections was 3,129 people out of a total of 40,845 cases reported. Out of them, 31,344 had nose, paranasal sinuses and parts of the brain affected," Vardhan told a briefing.

At the same time, 32% of the patients with the fungus infection were between 18 and 45 years old, 42% belonged to the age group between 45n and 60 years old, and 24% ” to the 60+ category.

The health minister noted that 64% of the patients had diabetes, and 53% were taking steroids.

Majority of the cases were detected in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha, which also report a steep increase in COVID-19 infections.

Mucormycosis, or black mold, is a rare fungal infection that strikes the sinuses, brain, and lungs, and is said to have a 50% mortality rate. People with diabetes or a reduced immunity after fighting another disease, including COVID-19, are particularly exposed to mucormycosis.

Related Topics

India Immunity Same From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

1 hour ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

1 hour ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

2 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

2 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

2 hours ago

No room for corruption in society: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.