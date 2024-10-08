Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far in 2024

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Over 40,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.

The NDCU said 40,109 cases had been reported with 19 fatalities so far.

The Western Province recorded the highest number of cases accounting for 42.3 percent of the total.

The Northern Province had the second highest number of cases accounting for 12 percent and the Central Province the third highest with 10.3 percent.

In the Western Province, the highest number of 10,027 cases have been reported from the Colombo district. The Gampaha district trails behind in the province with 4,698 cases.