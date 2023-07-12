Over 40,000 People Evacuated in Southwestern China Due to Floods - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Over 40,000 people have been evacuated from the areas affected by flooding in the Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

As many as 40,596 people have been evacuated from the province's 60 counties due to heavy rains and floods in southwestern China, CCTV said.

Sichuan has been regularly affected by floods caused by heavy rains. Last year, at least seven people died as a result of floods.