Open Menu

Over 40,000 People Evacuated In Southwestern China Due To Floods - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Over 40,000 People Evacuated in Southwestern China Due to Floods - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Over 40,000 people have been evacuated from the areas affected by flooding in the Chinese province of Sichuan, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

As many as 40,596 people have been evacuated from the province's 60 counties due to heavy rains and floods in southwestern China, CCTV said.

Sichuan has been regularly affected by floods caused by heavy rains. Last year, at least seven people died as a result of floods.

Related Topics

China Died TV From Rains

Recent Stories

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

8 minutes ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

47 minutes ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

2 hours ago
No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

13 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

13 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

13 hours ago

More Stories From World