Over 40,000 Poles Failed to Come Forward for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) More than 40,000 Polish citizens have so far chosen not to receive the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Michal Dworczyk, the government's commissioner for vaccinations, said on Monday.

"Forty-four thousand is not that many," Dworczyk said, noting that Poland administers several million doses of the vaccine every month.

"This is not some dramatic figure," he added.

According to the government official, about 55% of the country's 32 million adult population got at least one dose of the vaccine. The most recent data shows that over 15 million people in Poland are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of now, vaccines from four manufacturers are used in the country, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Adults and adolescents from 12 years old can register for vaccination.