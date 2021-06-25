Over 40,000 Volunteers to Get Turkish COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 3 Trials - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Over 40,000 volunteers are participating in Phase 3 trials of Turkey's domestically-developed coronavirus vaccine Turkovac, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of Phase 3 on Tuesday.

Volunteers from both Turkey and abroad are taking part in the trials, according to the agency.

The trials are taking place at the Ankara City Hospital.

In January, Turkey began immunization campaign with the CoronaVac vaccine of Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. Since March, the country has also been using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. In late April, Turkey allowed the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V. According to the Turkish Health Ministry, more than 43 million citizens have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 14 million have got the second dose.