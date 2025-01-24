Over 400,000 Displaced This Year In East DRC Violence: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) More than 400,000 people have already been displaced this year due to intensifying violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations said Friday.
The Rwandan-backed M23 are battling the Congolese armed forces and have tightened their grip surrounding Goma, the capital of DR Congo's North Kivu province.
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said it was gravely concerned about the safety and security of civilians and internally displaced people (IDPs) in the eastern DR Congo
"The displacement figures have now surged to more than 400,000 people this year alone, which is almost double the number that was reported just last week," spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told a media briefing in Geneva.
UNHCR "urges all parties to prioritise the protection of civilians, respect the civilian nature of IDP sites and refrain from using explosives and heavy weapons in overcrowded civilian environments", he said.
"It is vital, and long overdue, for peace to take root in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the benefit of its people and the region."
Saltmarsh said the options for those fleeing their homes were "stark and they are extremely limited".
He said the situation in the DRC was "very much a forgotten crisis", with UNHCR's country appeal currently only 10 percent funded by donors.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Over 400,000 displaced this year in east DRC violence: UN4 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, seven injured in massive explosion at ordnance factory in India's Maharashtra4 minutes ago
-
Arrivals at Vietnam's Tan Son Nhat airport hit record single-day high ahead of Lunar New Year4 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says struck Russian oil site, electronics plant4 minutes ago
-
More than 7.9 mln Chinese consumers apply for electronic products trade-in subsidies14 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China's new energy storage capacity exceeds 70 million KW14 minutes ago
-
France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan National Pavilion celebrates Chinese New Year with Silk Road E-commerce Carnival54 minutes ago
-
France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules54 minutes ago
-
Meta guru urges Europe to gamble more on AI1 hour ago
-
Putin ready to talk to Trump, waiting for US 'signals': Kremlin1 hour ago
-
Germany coach Nagelsmann extends contract until Euro 20281 hour ago