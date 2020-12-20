UrduPoint.com
Over 400,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In US, Another Daily Record Set - CDC

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Over 400,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in US, Another Daily Record Set - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The United States has confirmed a record of more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest update.

According to CDC's Saturday data, US states reported a total of 403,359 new cases confirmed on Friday.

The previous daily record high was reported by CDC on December 11 (244,011 new COVID-19 cases).

CDC said in its Saturday update that 2,756 new deaths from COVID-19 have been registered across the US over the preceding 24-hour period.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, there are currently over 114,750 people hospitalized with the coronavirus disease across the US.

The United States has the largest total number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 17.6 million) , as well as the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 315,600), of all the countries in the world.

