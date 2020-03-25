UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400,000 People In 24 Hours Apply To Become NHS Volunteers Amid COVID-19 - Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Over 400,000 People in 24 Hours Apply to Become NHS Volunteers Amid COVID-19 - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday has praised over 400,000 people who applied to volunteer to provide vital community assistance to the National Health Service (NHS) amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday has praised over 400,000 people who applied to volunteer to provide vital community assistance to the National Health Service (NHS) amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

During a daily press briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and the government's top scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, Johnson admitted that the government was initially hoping for 250,000 volunteers in a call issued by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday.

"When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days, but I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call. They will be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they will be bringing patients home from hospital, very importantly, they will be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home," Johnson stated.

The prime minister added that these volunteers would be a crucial part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the disease.

In turn, Whitty stated that the acquisition of suitable number of kits to conduct tests on NHS employees currently in self-isolation, in order to allow them to return to work or to receive the treatment they needed, was a top priority for the government.

As of Tuesday, 8,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak, an increase of 1,427 in the preceding 24 hours. The death toll has now risen to 437 after health authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Wednesday confirmed that 15 more people had died after contracting the disease.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Died Hancock Wales Ireland From Government Top

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

12 minutes ago

5 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Mandi Baha ..

2 minutes ago

Separate OTs allocated for coronavirus patients: P ..

2 minutes ago

Cafes, Restaurants Should Be Closed in Moscow Duri ..

2 minutes ago

US Navy Hospital Ship Mercy to Arrive in Los Angel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.