Over 400,000 Servicemen Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus in Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) More than 400,000 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with two components of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin.

"The main efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are aimed at carrying out mass voluntary vaccination of military personnel and their families, as well as civilian personnel," the ministry said.

"To date, 551,991 people have been voluntarily vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V. A total of 402,549 people have received both shots of the vaccine," it said.

The bulletin said that 651,110 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been supplied to the Russian army.