UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400,000 Servicemen Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Russia - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:50 AM

Over 400,000 Servicemen Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus in Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) More than 400,000 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with two components of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin.

"The main efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are aimed at carrying out mass voluntary vaccination of military personnel and their families, as well as civilian personnel," the ministry said.

"To date, 551,991 people have been voluntarily vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V. A total of 402,549 people have received both shots of the vaccine," it said.

The bulletin said that 651,110 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been supplied to the Russian army.

Related Topics

Army Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

8 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

8 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

7 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

7 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

7 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.