Over 400Mln People Gained Access to Electricity Since 2010 - Energy Progress Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Access to electricity has improved across the globe in recent years, with the number of people worldwide lacking this basic need dropping from 1.2 billion in 2010 to 789 million in 2018, according to a new Energy Progress report published on Thursday.

"The share of the global population with access to electricity increased from 83 percent in 2010 to 90 percent in 2018, enabling more than a billion people to gain access during the period. The population still without access to electricity was 789 million in 2018, down from 1.

2 billion in 2010," a joint report by the International Energy Agency, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and other bodies, said.

Despite some growth in access to electricity per the UN Sustainable Goal 7, the progress is still not enough to meet the aim of achieving universal access to electricity by 2030, according to the report.

The global community needs to urgently work on reaching universal electrification, as such is crucial in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, the authors of the report underlined.