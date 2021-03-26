Over 40,600 People in England Possibly Caught COVID-19 Staying in Hospitals - Reports

Over 40,600 people are likely to have been infected with the coronavirus in England while being treated in hospitals, The Guardian reported on Friday, after analyzing NHS COVID-19 hospital activity statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Over 40,600 people are likely to have been infected with the coronavirus in England while being treated in hospitals, The Guardian reported on Friday, after analyzing NHS COVID-19 hospital activity statistics.

According to the news outlet, the hospitals estimate that a total of 40,670 might have been infected with the disease while staying in the hospital from August 1 to March 21. The newspaper also stated that 15 percent of all COVID-19 patients across England at the time had caught the virus in a hospital.

Meanwhile, NHS England maintained that the real share of hospital-acquired coronavirus cases is 4.5 percent and not 15 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United Kingdom has confirmed a total of over 4.3 million coronavirus cases, including more than 3.7 million in England.