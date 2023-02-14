UrduPoint.com

Over 41,000 Buildings Destroyed, Uninhabitable In Turkey After Earthquakes - Authorities

Published February 14, 2023

Over 41,000 Buildings Destroyed, Uninhabitable in Turkey After Earthquakes - Authorities

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Over 41,000 buildings in Turkey's 10 provinces mostly affected by the earthquakes have been completely destroyed or uninhabitable, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said on Monday.

"In 10 provinces affected by the disaster, we have identified 41,791 buildings that either have already collapsed or should be immediately demolished or are in a state of disrepair," Kurum told a briefing.

The minister added that the full assessment of the state of buildings in the provinces is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey currently stands at 31,643. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.

