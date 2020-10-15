UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 414,00 Syrians Return Home Thanks To Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

Success of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operations has enabled voluntary return of over 414,000 Syrians, the Turkish interior minister said on Thursday

BALIKESIR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Success of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operations has enabled voluntary return of over 414,000 Syrians, the Turkish interior minister said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the security provided by our cross-border operations, 414,061 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country so far," Suleyman Soylu said.

According to the UN refugee agency, "Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees along with close to 370,000 persons of concern from other nationalities.

" Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Interior Minister Turkey Border 2016 2018 2019 2020 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

RECAST - Kyrgyz President Decides to Step Down - P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan exports to UK during first two-month of ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds of protesters gather in Thai capital, def ..

2 minutes ago

TDAP to participate in Automechanika Istanbul 2021 ..

6 minutes ago

Football to restart in Argentina on Oct. 30

3 minutes ago

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Talks Trade With US' Po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.