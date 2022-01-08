Over 4,200 People, Including Foreigners, Detained During Protests in Kazakhstan - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - More than 4,200 have been detained during the protests in Kazakhstan, some of them are foreign citizens, the national Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"A total of 4,266 people have been taken to police.

In one of the villages of the Almaty Region, more than 100 people have been detained. According to preliminary data, they are citizens of a neighboring country," the ministry said in a statement.