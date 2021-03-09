Over 42,000 Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Servicemen in India - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A total of over 42,800 military servicemen in India have contracted COVID-19, the country's Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik has announced.

"The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India's Army has amounted to 32,690 while the current death rate is 0.

24%," Naik said on Monday, in a written statement to the upper house of India's parliament.

The minister added that another 6,554 and 3,604 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, respectively. Their COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 0.39% and 0.05%, respectively.

India is second among all countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 11.2 million). The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at more than 157,000.