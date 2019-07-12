NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Over 423,000 people have been affected by severe flooding in India's northeastern Assam state, local media reported on Friday.

The flooding had affected at least 749 villages and 17 out of the state's 27 districts, the NDTV news outlet reported, citing local officials.

The reports added that 1,800 people had been rescued and moved to 53 relief camps.

While meteorologists have warned that more monsoon rains will pour by the end of the week, Assam has also faced the outbreak of encephalitis with over 700 people having died from it since 2013.