UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 423,000 People Affected By Flooding In India's Northeastern Assam State - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Over 423,000 People Affected by Flooding in India's Northeastern Assam State - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Over 423,000 people have been affected by severe flooding in India's northeastern Assam state, local media reported on Friday.

The flooding had affected at least 749 villages and 17 out of the state's 27 districts, the NDTV news outlet reported, citing local officials.

The reports added that 1,800 people had been rescued and moved to 53 relief camps.

While meteorologists have warned that more monsoon rains will pour by the end of the week, Assam has also faced the outbreak of encephalitis with over 700 people having died from it since 2013.

Related Topics

India Died Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

10 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

10 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

10 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

10 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.