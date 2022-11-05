Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) More than 4.2 million people from 1.2 million families have been affected by Typhoon Nalgae (locally known as Paeng) in the Philippines, according to a report released by the National Disaster Management and Risk Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

The death toll from the disaster has increased to 154 people, with the identity of 53 remaining unknown, according to the document. In addition, 128 people have been injured and 35 others are considered missing. For comparison, local media reported on Thursday about 150 dead, 128 injured and 36 missing people.

There are more than 1 million of displaced persons, the report read. A total of 1,162 people are currently in evacuation centers.

According to the the disaster management agency, the typhoon has damaged 504 road sections, 120 bridges, 121 seaports and nine airports in the Philippines. As a result, 551 cities and municipalities have been declared zones in a state of calamity.

Electricity has been already restored in 248 out of 359 localities, while water supply was restored in 16 out of 27 cities and municipalities.

Typhoon Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm is reported to have left the Philippines earlier in the week. As many as four-five typhoons are forecast to take place in the country by the end of 2022.