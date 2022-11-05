UrduPoint.com

Over 4.2Mln People Affected By Typhoon In Philippines - Disaster Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) More than 4.2 million people from 1.2 million families have been affected by Typhoon Nalgae (locally known as Paeng) in the Philippines, according to a report released by the National Disaster Management and Risk Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

The death toll from the disaster has increased to 154 people, with the identity of 53 remaining unknown, according to the document. In addition, 128 people have been injured and 35 others are considered missing. For comparison, local media reported on Thursday about 150 dead, 128 injured and 36 missing people.

There are more than 1 million of displaced persons, the report read. A total of 1,162 people are currently in evacuation centers.

According to the the disaster management agency, the typhoon has damaged 504 road sections, 120 bridges, 121 seaports and nine airports in the Philippines. As a result, 551 cities and municipalities have been declared zones in a state of calamity.

Electricity has been already restored in 248 out of 359 localities, while water supply was restored in 16 out of 27 cities and municipalities.

Typhoon Nalgae struck the territory of the Philippines on October 27. It barreled across 14 provinces and districts of the country and caused severe floods and landslides. The storm is reported to have left the Philippines earlier in the week. As many as four-five typhoons are forecast to take place in the country by the end of 2022.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Water Road Philippines October Media From Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

23 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

23 minutes ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

23 minutes ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

36 minutes ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

36 minutes ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.