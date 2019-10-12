UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4.2Mln People Recommended To Evacuate In Japan As Hagibis Approaches - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Over 4.2Mln People Recommended to Evacuate in Japan as Hagibis Approaches - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) More than 4.2 million residents of 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo Metropolis, have received recommendations to evacuate due to approaching Typhoon Hagibis, media reported on Saturday.

Moreover, 50,000 people living in Tokyo Metropolis and the southeastern prefectures of Mie, Shizuoka, Gunma and Chiba had been ordered to evacuate, which means they were already facing danger to life and health, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the reports, one person was killed and five other people, including three children, have sustained injuries amid a whirlwind in the city of Ichihara, Chiba prefecture.

The Kyodo news agency reported, citing energy company TEPCO, that over 770,000 people in the Chiba prefecture had faced power cuts over the approaching typhoon.

A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier on Saturday that restaurants, shops, including 24-hour convenience ones, and pharmacies are closing across Tokyo due to the weather conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Company Shizuoka Tokyo Media Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 October 2019

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

10 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

11 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.