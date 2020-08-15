Over 430 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 15 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 439 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 102,287, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Saturday.

"We have registered 439 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 259 people with symptoms and 180 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 1,356 people, while more than 80,700 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 763,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.